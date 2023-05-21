BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BioLineRx in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

BioLineRx Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ:BLRX opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. BioLineRx has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BioLineRx ( NASDAQ:BLRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. On average, research analysts forecast that BioLineRx will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BioLineRx by 377.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 53,246 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BioLineRx by 195.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the third quarter valued at about $3,838,000. 18.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLineRx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of treatments that focus on cancer. Its product pipeline includes Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is used for stem-cell mobilization, solid tumors, and acute myeloid lukemia; and AGI-134, which is an immunotherapy treatment used for multiple solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.