Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Receives $40.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEAGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.29.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday.

In other news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $5,824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,568,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $5,824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,900,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,568,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bihua Chen acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,570,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,126,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,069,000 in the last ninety days. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMEA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 556.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,673,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Biomea Fusion by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 980,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,416,000 after acquiring an additional 432,096 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,078,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Biomea Fusion by 540.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 335,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 282,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Biomea Fusion by 1,475.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 256,543 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomea Fusion stock opened at $31.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.17. Biomea Fusion has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $36.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of -1.04.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

