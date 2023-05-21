Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Receives $40.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.29.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $5,824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,568,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $5,824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,900,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,568,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bihua Chen acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,570,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,126,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,069,000 in the last ninety days. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion Stock Down 1.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMEA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 556.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,673,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Biomea Fusion by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 980,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,416,000 after acquiring an additional 432,096 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,078,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Biomea Fusion by 540.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 335,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 282,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Biomea Fusion by 1,475.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 256,543 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomea Fusion stock opened at $31.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.17. Biomea Fusion has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $36.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of -1.04.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

See Also

