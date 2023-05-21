Bit Digital (BTBT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Monday, May 22nd.

Bit Digital Trading Down 4.5 %

Bit Digital stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $193.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 4.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31. Bit Digital has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Bit Digital from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Bit Digital

About Bit Digital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 263,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 19,647 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 4,285.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 42,468 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 33,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital, Inc engages in the digital asset mining business and Ethereum staking activities. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

