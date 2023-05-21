Bit Digital (BTBT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Monday, May 22nd.
Bit Digital Trading Down 4.5 %
Bit Digital stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $193.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 4.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31. Bit Digital has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.58.
Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Bit Digital from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Bit Digital, Inc engages in the digital asset mining business and Ethereum staking activities. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
