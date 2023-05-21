Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) vs. Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Head to Head Contrast

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bitfarms and Upstart’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitfarms $142.43 million 1.73 -$259.74 million ($1.19) -0.95 Upstart $842.44 million 2.26 -$108.67 million ($3.30) -6.98

Upstart has higher revenue and earnings than Bitfarms. Upstart is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bitfarms, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitfarms -186.19% -15.91% -11.75% Upstart -42.60% -36.76% -13.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Bitfarms and Upstart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

14.4% of Bitfarms shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Upstart shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Bitfarms shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Upstart shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bitfarms and Upstart, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitfarms 0 0 3 0 3.00 Upstart 9 3 1 0 1.38

Bitfarms currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.99%. Upstart has a consensus target price of $17.73, indicating a potential downside of 23.09%. Given Bitfarms’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than Upstart.

Volatility & Risk

Bitfarms has a beta of 3.1, indicating that its stock price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upstart has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bitfarms beats Upstart on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitfarms

(Get Rating)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Upstart

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.