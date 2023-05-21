BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 23rd. Analysts expect BJ’s Wholesale Club to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2023 guidance at $3.77-$3.77 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 60.16%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect BJ’s Wholesale Club to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BJ opened at $70.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $80.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.87.

BJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.81.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $544,178.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,822 shares in the company, valued at $6,538,927.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,174 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,785 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $89,816,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,206 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,548,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,795,000 after acquiring an additional 838,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

