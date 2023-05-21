BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) PT Raised to $5.50

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised BlackBerry from a reduce rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.50.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry Stock Performance

BlackBerry stock opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.59. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.97 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 111.89%. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 28,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $130,737.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,772.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackBerry

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BlackBerry by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 618,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 409,887 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in BlackBerry by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 12,150 shares during the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in BlackBerry by 5,243.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 593,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 582,729 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.