Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $24,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 107.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after buying an additional 16,541 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 28,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

VMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.75.

NYSE VMI opened at $284.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $297.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.07. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.27 and a 1 year high of $353.36. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.03). Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

In other Valmont Industries news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total transaction of $1,247,164.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,631.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Valmont Industries news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $160,857.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,457. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total value of $1,247,164.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,631.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets. It operates through the Infrastructure and Agriculture segments. The Infrastructure segment includes five primary product lines such as Transmission, Distribution, and Substation, Lighting and Transportation, Coatings, Telecommunications, and Renewable Energy.

