BM Technologies (BMTX) to Release Earnings on Monday

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd.
BM Technologies Stock Performance
BMTX opened at $2.94 on Friday. BM Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $8.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.36.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BM Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 26,534 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BM Technologies by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 14,562 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in BM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in BM Technologies by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.
About BM Technologies
BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.
