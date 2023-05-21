Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Robert W. Baird

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Boot Barn from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday. They set a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.40.

Boot Barn Price Performance

NYSE:BOOT opened at $64.77 on Thursday. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.83.

Institutional Trading of Boot Barn

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $425.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,074,000 after purchasing an additional 134,924 shares during the period. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 95,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 68,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 32,240 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 113,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at $4,316,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

