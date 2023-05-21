Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Trading Up 6.5% on Insider Buying Activity

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.5% during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $21.46 and last traded at $21.43. Approximately 76,774 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 143,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.13.

Specifically, insider Brendan Joseph Keating purchased 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $57,092.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 50,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,646.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Boston Omaha news, insider Brendan Joseph Keating purchased 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $57,092.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 50,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,646.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Royal purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $192,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,214.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BOC shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Boston Omaha from $40.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boston Omaha from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average is $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.96 million, a P/E ratio of -50.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Omaha in the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Santa Monica Partners LP bought a new position in Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,091,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

