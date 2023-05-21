Bradley D. Owens Sells 946 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $42,257.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,530.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of Z stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of -76.93 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $49.32.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Separately, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 90,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

See Also

