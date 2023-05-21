Brady (NYSE:BRC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.45-3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brady in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Brady Stock Down 1.4 %

BRC stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.81 and a 200-day moving average of $50.53. Brady has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Brady had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brady will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 27.71%.

Insider Transactions at Brady

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $459,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 359,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,394,206.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brady

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Brady in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brady by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brady by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Brady by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Brady by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Featured Stories

