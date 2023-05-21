Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.71

Shares of Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.71 and traded as high as C$14.70. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services shares last traded at C$14.57, with a volume of 7,981 shares.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$138.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.72.

Get Bridgemarq Real Estate Services alerts:

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.42 million during the quarter.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Dividend Announcement

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.45%.

(Get Rating)

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.