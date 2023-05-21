Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.43.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $87.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $54.19 and a 1 year high of $94.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $529.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,234.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $905,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,234.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total value of $434,112.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,518 shares in the company, valued at $12,437,127.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,769. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

