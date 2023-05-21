Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 933 ($11.69).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.52) target price on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Britvic Price Performance

BVIC stock opened at GBX 913 ($11.44) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 898.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 828.44. The stock has a market cap of £2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,722.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.38. Britvic has a 1 year low of GBX 697.50 ($8.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 950 ($11.90).

Britvic Cuts Dividend

Britvic Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a GBX 8.20 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Britvic’s payout ratio is 5,471.70%.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

