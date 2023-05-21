Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on May 30th

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.

Broadmark Realty Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 85.8% annually over the last three years. Broadmark Realty Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 95.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.7%.

NYSE:BRMK opened at $4.92 on Friday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The company has a market cap of $648.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.44.

Broadmark Realty Capital ( NYSE:BRMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 128.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRMK. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at about $4,435,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 276.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 527,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 387,665 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 65.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 724,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 286,982 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 68.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 671,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 273,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $962,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.75 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

