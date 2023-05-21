Brokerages Set Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Target Price at $14.62

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.62.

ACCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Accolade to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

ACCD stock opened at $10.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $796.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.69. Accolade has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $17.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. Accolade had a negative net margin of 126.58% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The firm had revenue of $99.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the first quarter valued at $21,660,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 65.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,127,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 840,925 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 24.3% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,381,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,380,000 after purchasing an additional 660,132 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the first quarter valued at $8,036,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Accolade during the third quarter worth $6,372,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

