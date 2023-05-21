Brokerages Set Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Price Target at GBX 1,471.43

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,471.43 ($18.43).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,500 ($18.79) to GBX 1,760 ($22.05) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,260 ($15.78) to GBX 1,250 ($15.66) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($23.80) price objective for the company. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.54) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.54) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,416.50 ($17.74) on Thursday. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of GBX 971.20 ($12.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,837.50 ($23.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,142.34, a P/E/G ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,500.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,538.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.09. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,870.97%.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

