Brokerages Set Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) PT at $43.00

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHWY. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chewy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $151,528.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,551,553.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $151,528.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,551,553.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $184,194.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 412,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,392,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,861 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

Chewy Stock Down 6.3 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its position in Chewy by 120.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Chewy during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Chewy during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Chewy by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.14. Chewy has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 287.64, a PEG ratio of 112.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.28. Chewy had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 45.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

See Also

