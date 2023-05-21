Brokerages Set Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Target Price at $43.71

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HASI. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Insider Activity at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Susan D. Nickey bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $47,820.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,637.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $49,921.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 549,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,153,464.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan D. Nickey purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,637.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $170,101. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,075,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,714,000 after purchasing an additional 43,499 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,102,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,132,000 after acquiring an additional 52,086 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,856,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,772,000 after acquiring an additional 498,044 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,061,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,567,000 after acquiring an additional 47,395 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,898,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,727 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HASI opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.35, a current ratio of 18.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.26. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $46.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.96, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 752.42%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

