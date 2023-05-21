Brokerages Set Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Target Price at $3.67

Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NLS. StockNews.com began coverage on Nautilus in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair cut Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLS. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Nautilus by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 16,529 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Nautilus by 25.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its position in Nautilus by 31.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 77,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLS stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.58. Nautilus has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

