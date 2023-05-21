Brokerages Set NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Target Price at $73.60

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total value of $142,852.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,915,265.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total value of $142,852.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,420 shares in the company, valued at $8,915,265.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,885. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

NetApp Trading Down 1.1 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in NetApp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at about $465,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $65.82 on Tuesday. NetApp has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $79.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.