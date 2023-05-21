Brokerages Set Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Target Price at $46.60

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.30.

NOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 89.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 0.7 %

NOG opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.02. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $582.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.37 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 86.66% and a net margin of 60.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

