Brokerages Set Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) PT at $32.89

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.89.
A number of brokerages have commented on VCTR. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.
Insider Activity at Victory Capital
In related news, insider Kelly Stevenson Cliff sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $414,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 431,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,293,010.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Victory Capital Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ VCTR opened at $32.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.86. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $34.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11.
Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $201.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.83 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 29.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.
Victory Capital Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 36.06%.
About Victory Capital
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.
