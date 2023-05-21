Brokerages Set Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Price Target at $30.25

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VKTX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $22.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 0.78. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $25.03.

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Lawson Macartney sold 20,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $415,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,965 shares in the company, valued at $959,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawson Macartney sold 20,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $415,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,965 shares in the company, valued at $959,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 41,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $659,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 760,569 shares of company stock worth $14,598,069 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

