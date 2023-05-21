Brokerages Set Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Target Price at $141.50

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.67.

ZBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.0 %

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $135.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 63.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.43 and a 200-day moving average of $126.12.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $54,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 110,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 817,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,458,000 after purchasing an additional 40,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 34.3% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.