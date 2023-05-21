Brokers Issue Forecasts for Americas Silver Corp’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on USAS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Americas Silver from C$0.85 to C$0.80 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of USAS stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 180.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 27,809 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 34,484 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Americas Silver by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 791,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 22,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

