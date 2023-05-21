Brokers Issue Forecasts for Genesco Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Genesco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.16) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.04). Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genesco’s current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genesco in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Genesco Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of GCO opened at $30.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $377.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Genesco has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $66.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.34.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.04. Genesco had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesco

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Genesco by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,978,000 after buying an additional 30,324 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Genesco by 22.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Genesco by 56.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genesco

Genesco, Inc engages in sourcing and design, marketing, and distribution of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston and Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands Group. The Journeys Group segment operates the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail stores retail footwear chain.

