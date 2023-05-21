Brokers Issue Forecasts for Saputo Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Saputo in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SAP. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.33.

Saputo Stock Up 0.1 %

Saputo Announces Dividend

Shares of SAP stock opened at C$36.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$34.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.49. Saputo has a 12-month low of C$24.61 and a 12-month high of C$37.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Saputo’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

