Brokers Issue Forecasts for Saputo Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Saputo in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SAP. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.33.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Saputo’s payout ratio is 60.00%.
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
