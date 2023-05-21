Brokers Issue Forecasts for Talaris Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Talaris Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 16th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Talaris Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Talaris Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TALS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Talaris Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright cut shares of Talaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Shares of TALS stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. Talaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $9.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.27.

In other news, Director Suzanne Ildstad sold 21,753 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $46,986.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,883,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,228,120.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,493 shares of company stock valued at $324,488. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALS. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 61.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

