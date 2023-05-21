Brokers Offer Predictions for Tingo Group, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TIO)

Tingo Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Taglich Brothers decreased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Tingo Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 17th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now anticipates that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Tingo Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Tingo Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tingo Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.
Tingo Group, Inc operates through its subsidiaries, focused on the growth and development of its financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serve a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, including online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities.
