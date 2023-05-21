Brokers Offer Predictions for Tingo Group, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TIO)

Tingo Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Taglich Brothers decreased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Tingo Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 17th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now anticipates that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Tingo Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Tingo Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Get Tingo Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tingo Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Tingo Group Stock Performance

About Tingo Group

Shares of TIO stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Tingo Group has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $5.45.

(Get Rating)

Tingo Group, Inc operates through its subsidiaries, focused on the growth and development of its financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serve a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, including online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tingo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.