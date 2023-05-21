Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,847,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,541 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 563.8% in the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,782,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,748 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 17.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,325,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,804 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 106.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,442,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at $22,264,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.58 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -254.72%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in the ownership of a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Utility-Scale Solar, Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions, and Corporate. The Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions segment includes distributed generation, pumped storage, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, and cogeneration and biomass.

