BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $134.54

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 134.54 ($1.69) and traded as high as GBX 146.13 ($1.83). BT Group – CLASS A shares last traded at GBX 144.95 ($1.82), with a volume of 17,854,464 shares changing hands.

BT Group – CLASS A Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 805.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 149.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 134.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.53.

About BT Group – CLASS A



BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

Featured Articles

