BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for BTCS in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.23). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BTCS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share.

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. BTCS had a negative net margin of 802.57% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%.

BTCS stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.75. BTCS has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTCS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in BTCS by 39,627.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in BTCS by 103.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,669 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in BTCS in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in BTCS in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BTCS by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Allen sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,193,042 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,825.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BTCS, Inc engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

