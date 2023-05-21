Bunge (NYSE:BG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BG has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bunge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.22.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge Price Performance

NYSE:BG opened at $90.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.67. Bunge has a 1-year low of $80.41 and a 1-year high of $118.99.

Bunge Increases Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bunge will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Bunge’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bunge

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge

(Get Rating)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.