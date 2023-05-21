Bunge (NYSE:BG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
BG has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bunge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.22.
Bunge Price Performance
NYSE:BG opened at $90.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.67. Bunge has a 1-year low of $80.41 and a 1-year high of $118.99.
Bunge Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Bunge’s payout ratio is 24.53%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bunge
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.
About Bunge
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bunge (BG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.