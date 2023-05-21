Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,853 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36,566 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $885,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,677 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7,548.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,039,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,066 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,090,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,237,000 after purchasing an additional 447,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 819,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,882,000 after purchasing an additional 371,526 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,037,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,675,000 after purchasing an additional 368,956 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $216.71 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.76 and a 52 week high of $219.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.99 and its 200-day moving average is $185.64. The company has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of 69.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 3,147 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $621,406.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,641,000.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total value of $351,825.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,277,535.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 3,147 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $621,406.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,641,000.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,804 shares of company stock worth $60,645,997. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. Bank of America upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Featured Articles

