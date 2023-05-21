Calian Group Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd.

CGY opened at C$61.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$63.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$62.73. Calian Group has a 12-month low of C$52.70 and a 12-month high of C$72.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30. The firm has a market cap of C$720.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$168.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$155.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calian Group will post 4.1092328 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Calian Group from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, learning, advanced technology, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS) in Canada and internationally. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, defence, and terrestrial sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; systems engineering, integration design, and embedded design solutions; operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research and development services; nuclear and environmental services, including environmental protection, radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training; electronic design and manufacturing; satellite communication products, aerospace and defence electronics, and engineering and technical services; wired and terrestrial wireless products, GNSS antennas and receivers, asset management, agriculture technology, nuclear and environment, and composites designs and products.

