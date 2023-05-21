Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Acquired by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden grew its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 158.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 876,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,280,000 after acquiring an additional 537,042 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after acquiring an additional 29,710 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 46,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 16,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 39,673 shares during the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CPB opened at $52.68 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $57.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.82%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPB. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.92.

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

