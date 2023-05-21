Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Price Target to GBX 220

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 248 ($3.11) to GBX 220 ($2.76) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Davy Research raised On the Beach Group to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.26) price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.76) price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, On the Beach Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 260 ($3.26).
On the Beach Group Trading Down 2.5 %
LON:OTB opened at GBX 102 ($1.28) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £169.94 million, a PE ratio of 10,200.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. On the Beach Group has a 52-week low of GBX 88.80 ($1.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 251.95 ($3.16). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 135.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 144.93.
On the Beach Group Company Profile
On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.
