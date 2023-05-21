Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) & Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) Financial Comparison

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) and Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Canada Goose and Lanvin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canada Goose 5.58% 26.55% 7.02% Lanvin Group N/A -443.09% -50.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Canada Goose and Lanvin Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canada Goose 0 5 1 0 2.17 Lanvin Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

Canada Goose presently has a consensus price target of $25.85, indicating a potential upside of 52.06%. Lanvin Group has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. Given Canada Goose’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Canada Goose is more favorable than Lanvin Group.

Canada Goose has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lanvin Group has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Canada Goose and Lanvin Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canada Goose $920.63 million 1.93 $75.47 million $0.48 35.42 Lanvin Group $445.02 million 1.53 -$229.99 million $0.33 15.76

Canada Goose has higher revenue and earnings than Lanvin Group. Lanvin Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canada Goose, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.8% of Canada Goose shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of Lanvin Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Canada Goose shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Lanvin Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Canada Goose beats Lanvin Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations. The Wholesale segment consists of sales made to a mix of functional and fashionable retailers, including department stores, outdoor specialty stores, individual shops, and to international distributors. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited manufactures and sells fashion apparel, accessories, and fragrances for men and women. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

