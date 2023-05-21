Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of CAD1.20-1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of CAD1.4-1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.
Shares of GOOS opened at $17.00 on Friday. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $24.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.04.
Several research firms have weighed in on GOOS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $17.00 to $14.80 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of Canada Goose from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.85.
Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.
