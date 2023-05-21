Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of CAD1.20-1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of CAD1.4-1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

Shares of GOOS opened at $17.00 on Friday. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $24.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.04.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $17.00 to $14.80 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of Canada Goose from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canada Goose

Canada Goose Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 27.1% in the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 84,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 17,990 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Canada Goose by 794.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,569,000 after acquiring an additional 727,566 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.