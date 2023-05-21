Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.57.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.95 to C$3.65 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$2.75 to C$2.40 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Canopy Growth Stock Up 2.8 %

WEED opened at C$1.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.98. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of C$1.38 and a 52 week high of C$7.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$755.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.28.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

