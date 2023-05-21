Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Bienkowski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.36) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.96). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verve Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.50) per share.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VERV. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Verve Therapeutics Price Performance

VERV opened at $16.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.51. Verve Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.46.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.