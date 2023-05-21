Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Graphite Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer now expects that the company will earn ($0.99) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.69). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Graphite Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.05) per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GRPH. Bank of America cut shares of Graphite Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Graphite Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Graphite Bio from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut shares of Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

Graphite Bio Price Performance

Shares of GRPH stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $166.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.75. Graphite Bio has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $4.48.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05.

Institutional Trading of Graphite Bio

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 30,816 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 482,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Graphite Bio Company Profile

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

