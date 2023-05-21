Cantor Fitzgerald Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Outlook Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.34). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Outlook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OTLK. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.

Outlook Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Outlook Therapeutics

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09. Outlook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $1.70.

In other Outlook Therapeutics news, insider Terry Dagnon sold 520,000 shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $592,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 653,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,486.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Outlook Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 174.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 209.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15,928 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 60.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 51.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

About Outlook Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA. Its pipeline includes unmet patient needs, repackaged IV bevacizumab, and anti-VEGF. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.