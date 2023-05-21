Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Exagen Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:XGN)

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exagen in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.74) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.90). The consensus estimate for Exagen’s current full-year earnings is ($1.76) per share.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Exagen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Exagen Stock Down 1.0 %

XGN opened at $3.12 on Friday. Exagen has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 7.55. The stock has a market cap of $52.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 79.22% and a negative net margin of 90.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.63 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exagen

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XGN. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Exagen by 2.0% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,391,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exagen by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exagen by 3.0% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Exagen by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Exagen by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the period. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

