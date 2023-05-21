Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Humanigen, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Humanigen in a report released on Tuesday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.23). The consensus estimate for Humanigen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $0.50 price target on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.
Humanigen Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Humanigen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Humanigen by 2,848.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 599,680 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humanigen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $822,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its stake in Humanigen by 584.9% during the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 427,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Humanigen by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 300,345 shares during the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Humanigen
Humanigen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm'. Lenzilumab is an antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF). The company is developing lenzilumab as a treatment for cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 for which it has completed a Phase 3 study and is the focus of a Phase 2/3 study sponsored by the NIH.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Humanigen (HGEN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.