Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Humanigen, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Humanigen in a report released on Tuesday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.23). The consensus estimate for Humanigen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $0.50 price target on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Humanigen Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ HGEN opened at $0.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -0.84. Humanigen has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Humanigen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Humanigen by 2,848.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 599,680 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humanigen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $822,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its stake in Humanigen by 584.9% during the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 427,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Humanigen by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 300,345 shares during the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm'. Lenzilumab is an antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF). The company is developing lenzilumab as a treatment for cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 for which it has completed a Phase 3 study and is the focus of a Phase 2/3 study sponsored by the NIH.

Featured Stories

