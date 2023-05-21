Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.28) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($6.25). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orchard Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.10) per share.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $1.49. Orchard Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 673.87% and a negative return on equity of 105.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 million.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $5.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th.

NASDAQ:ORTX opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.01. Orchard Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $100.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,986,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,263 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 15,148.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 167,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 166,632 shares during the last quarter. 44.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

