CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of CareDx from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BTIG Research cut shares of CareDx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens cut shares of CareDx from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CareDx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of CareDx from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

CareDx Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $7.68 on Thursday. CareDx has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at CareDx

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. CareDx had a negative net margin of 25.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $82.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.08 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CareDx will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $44,765.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 540,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,585,252.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,456 shares of company stock worth $92,877. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 236,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 68,236 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,495,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,066,000 after acquiring an additional 202,136 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

