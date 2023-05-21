CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CDW. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $205.63.

CDW Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $172.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. CDW has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $215.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

CDW announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CDW

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

